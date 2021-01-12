Top Sections
In pics: BMW launches 220i M Sport in India

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 01:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new BMW 220i now comes in M Sport package and gets sportier exterior as well as a spacious cabin with sporty seats.

1/5BMW has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India in a new petrol variant at an introductory price of 40.90 lakh. The car is being locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai.
2/5The new BMW 220i M Sport gets a sporty design thanks to the new-look BMW kidney grille and the full-LED headlights. The full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end.
3/5The car is accentuated by the stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar. On the inside, the new BMW is spacious with a driver-focused cockpit and exquisite materials.
4/5The new two-litre Twin Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine variant comes mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm while the car can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.
5/5The BMW 220i M Sport is available in two exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks, besides the regular Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic colours.
