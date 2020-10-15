Top Sections
In pics: BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe in India

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 12:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • BMW says that with launch control, the 2 Series Gran Coupe seeks to be the most powerful in its segment.
  • The company claims that the car can fire to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds.

1/6BMW has officially launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at a starting price of 39.3 lakh for the 220d Sport Line variant and 41.4 lakh for the higher-spec 220d M Sport variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory)
<
2/6The new 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a large-sized kidney grille up-front which is flanked by sweptback LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights and dual exhaust tips.
<
3/6The car gets a slightly low-slung four door design with a sloping roof towards the rear and pillar-less doors which make it look very sporty. It measures 4,526 mm in length and stands wider at 1,800 mm.
<
4/6On the inside, the car benefits from dual-tone interior theme, frame-less doors, shark-fin antenna, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats.
<
5/6Under the hood, the car is plonked with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 190 PS of maximum power. There will also be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine variant which will join the lineup in future.
<
6/6The 2 Series Gran Coupe is BMW's smallest four-door which will be locally assembled in the country. It has been built on a front-wheel-drive platform and as expected, shares its underpinnings with the X1 SUV.
