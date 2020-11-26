Home
In pics: BMW India launches the powerful X5 M Competition
Appearing classy and equipped with a powerful engine, as one would expect from a BMW product, the X5 M Competition also offers a litany of options to the person behind the wheel for a comfortable and sporty driving experience.
1/8BMW has launched the brand new X5 M Competition in India at a price of ₹1.94 crore. The car will compete against the likes of the Audi RSQ8 and the Lamborghini Urus.
2/8The X5 M Competition will have a dominant road presence thanks to its large front bumper air intake openings which will feed additional air to the coolers. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) will also feature the BMW Laserlight which has a range of around 500 metres.
3/8The vehicle stands on M’ light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential promises to provide dynamic on-road performance and masterful off-road ability. The steering wheel gets paddle shifters while cruise control with braking function and launch control function will provide a comfortable driving experience.
4/8The X5 M Competition also features both a roof and lower tailgate spoiler as part of their aerodynamic enhancements.
5/8The M Servotronic steering promises a sporty drive and comfortable long journeys while the M-specific chassis ensures precise handling. The brakes have two settings for switching between pedal feels, Sport and Comfort. The SAV also provides an M Mode button on the center console of the vehicle which offers a choice between Track, Road and Sport mode.
6/8The driver will get facilities like the 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. Of course the The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard.
7/8Safety features include front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.
8/8The X5 M Competition is powered by the latest-generation V8 engine. It gets the M TwinPower Turbo technology with racetrack-proven cooling system to further its performance capabilities and with 600 hp of max power and a jaw-clenching torque of 750 Nm, the SAV can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds, but has an electronically-limited top-speed of 250 kmph.
