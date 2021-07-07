In pics: BMW 2 Series revealed with new styling, powerful engine

Home
8 Photos
. Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 09:45 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new BMW 2 Series will be made available with two engine options - a four-cylinder in-line petrol and a more powerful six-cylinder version too. The more conventional BMW grille makes a comeback in the 2-door coupe.
1/8BMW has taken the covers off the next generation 2022 BMW 230i and BMW M240i xDrive compact rear-wheel drive-based sports coupes. The models have received new styling elements as well as more powerful engines.
<
2/8The BMW 2 Series Coupe gets striking and athletic new exterior design with three-dimensional surfaces, triangular forms and diagonal lines. The new, turbine-style BMW kidney grille gives the car a wider look.
<
3/8From the sides, the new generation BMW 2 Series gets a long hood, short overhangs. The roofline swoops down from the B-pillar to the short trunk lid.
<
4/8On the inside, there is an 8.8-inch digital touch screen control display, analog gauges with a 5.1-inch instrument display, Navigation, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW Digital Key, Real Time Traffic Information, Connected Music and Remote Software Upgrades.
<
5/8The new BMW 2 Series Coupe gets a more premium cabin with a driver-focused cockpit design. Sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel come as standard features.
<
6/8The BMW M240i xDrive Coupe gets a 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbo engine that can produce 382 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can clock zero to 100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds.
<
7/8The BMW 230i Coupe gets a revised 2.0-litre 4-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbo engine. It is capable of churning out 255 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. It can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds.
<
8/8Both engines on offer are mated to an eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission, which is standard in all new BMW 2 Series Coupe models.
<