Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In Pics: Bajaj Pulsar 250 brings much-awaited freshness to the lineup
In Pics: Bajaj Pulsar 250 brings much-awaited freshness to the lineup
6 Photos
. Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 02:45 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Bajaj Auto has updated its popular Pulsar lineup with the all-new quarter-litre Pulsar 250. Bajaj Pulsar 250 motorcycle will compete with rivals such as Yamaha FZ-25, Suzuki Gixxer, and KTM 200 Duke.
1/6Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes as a fresh product in the popular Pulsar lineup. The all-new quarter-litre motorcycle is available in two different variants - N250 and F250.
2/6Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes as a naked streetfighter. Priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle comes with a visual appearance that reminds of the Yamaha MT series. The stylish LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and muscular build give this bike an appealing look.
3/6Bajaj Pulsar F250 comes as a semi-fairing variant of the newly launched motorcycle. Priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), it gets a visual appearance that similar to the Pulsar 220F. However, there are some distinctive design elements as well.
4/6Both variants of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 models gets sharp LED projector unipod lamps, LED daytime running lights, bifurcated LED taillights, digital instrument cluster, 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake, single channel ABS etc.
5/6Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
6/6Bajaj Auto will start delivering the all-new Pulsar 250 to consumers from November 10. Besides the domestic market, it will be exported to overseas markets as well.