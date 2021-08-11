Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Audi reveals Skysphere EV concept car

In pics: Audi reveals Skysphere EV concept car

8 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Audi Skysphere concept car gets a battery capacity of more than 80 kWh, which allows a range of more than 500 kms according to the WLTP standard using the GT program.

1/8Audi has unveiled a new concept electric car called - Skysphere - which can play the role of grand tourer as well as a luxury sports car on demand. The concept EV makes its public debut at the ongoing Monterey Auto Week.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
2/8With the press of a button, the Audi concept car can be converted from a grand tourer to a sports car in just few seconds. The electric concept car has the unique ability to extend its wheelbase and ground clearance whenever required.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
3/8The wheelbase of the Audi Skyspshere, which stands at 4,940 mm, can be stretched by another 250 mm to reach 5,190 mm. Similarly the ground clearance can also be raised by at least 10 mm.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
4/8In terms of design, the Skysphere EV has a single-frame grille at the front which can be illuminated. The fully covered panel is dotted with several LEDs for a unique light sequence.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
5/8The rear section of the car combines elements of a speedster and a shooting brake, with a large glass surface that follows a traditional design.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
6/8The Audi Skysphere is also capable of transforming the interior from an autonomous mode to a regular driving mode. During autonomous mode, the steering bar gets hidden and the dashboard turns into a giant touchscreen.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
7/8The seats are upholstered in sustainably produced microfiber fabric. Environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetic leather are other sustainable manufacturing materials that can be found inside.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<
8/8With a power of 632 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, the roadster, which weighs just around 1,800 kg, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.
  • First Published Date : 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST
<