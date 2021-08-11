In pics: Audi reveals Skysphere EV concept car 8 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2021, 09:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Audi has unveiled a new concept electric car called - Skysphere - which can play the role of grand tourer as well as a luxury sports car on demand. The concept EV makes its public debut at the ongoing Monterey Auto Week. 2/8With the press of a button, the Audi concept car can be converted from a grand tourer to a sports car in just few seconds. The electric concept car has the unique ability to extend its wheelbase and ground clearance whenever required. 3/8The wheelbase of the Audi Skyspshere, which stands at 4,940 mm, can be stretched by another 250 mm to reach 5,190 mm. Similarly the ground clearance can also be raised by at least 10 mm. 4/8In terms of design, the Skysphere EV has a single-frame grille at the front which can be illuminated. The fully covered panel is dotted with several LEDs for a unique light sequence. 5/8The rear section of the car combines elements of a speedster and a shooting brake, with a large glass surface that follows a traditional design. 6/8The Audi Skysphere is also capable of transforming the interior from an autonomous mode to a regular driving mode. During autonomous mode, the steering bar gets hidden and the dashboard turns into a giant touchscreen. 7/8The seats are upholstered in sustainably produced microfiber fabric. Environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetic leather are other sustainable manufacturing materials that can be found inside. 8/8With a power of 632 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, the roadster, which weighs just around 1,800 kg, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.