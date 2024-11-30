TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Audi Q7 Comes To India In Premium Plus And Technology Trims. Check It Out
In Pics: Audi Q7 comes to India in Premium Plus and Technology trims. Check it out
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Launched earlier globally, the Audi Q7 has now also made its debut in India at
₹
88.66 lakh.
1/8
Audi has launched the facelift of the Q7 in Premium Plus and Technology variants start at a price of
₹
88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The front grille has been redesigned to have vertical bars and gets a satin finish. The lights are new as well and feature split styling with Matrix technology. The DRLs have been placed above the headlamps for a modern touch.
2/8
The new Audi Q7 measures 507 mm in length, 1970 mm in width and 1705 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car measures 3000 mm. It gets 3 new exterior colour options including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red.
3/8
The front as well as the rear bumpers have been revamped. It gets dual exhausts at the rear and a satin finish bar connecting the two LED tail lamps of the car.
4/8
On the inside, one may not notice so many changes in the facelifted Q7. There are driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a host of warning lights seen on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.
5/8
The infotainment system gets updated too and now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes connected to a 19-speaker B&O audio system.
6/8
New wheel options are available internationally on the new SUV. The base variant gets fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels whereas the higher variant feature 20 to 22-inch alloys.
7/8
The SUV gets three-row seating and there are two colour options for the interior upholstery including Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. Other features include contrast stitching, a panoramic sunroof and a rearview camera with park assist.
8/8
The tailgate is powered and gets a kick sensor as well, The last row seats get a 50:50 split whereas the middle row features a 40:20:40 split seating. The new Q7 facelift competes against a host of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.
First Published Date:
30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS:
Audi
aaudi q7
q7
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS