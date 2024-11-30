Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Audi Q7 comes to India in Premium Plus and Technology trims. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM
  • Launched earlier globally, the Audi Q7 has now also made its debut in India at 88.66 lakh.
1/8 Audi has launched the facelift of the Q7 in Premium Plus and Technology variants start at a price of 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The front grille has been redesigned to have vertical bars and gets a satin finish. The lights are new as well and feature split styling with Matrix technology. The DRLs have been placed above the headlamps for a modern touch.
2/8 The new Audi Q7 measures 507 mm in length, 1970 mm in width and 1705 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car measures 3000 mm. It gets 3 new exterior colour options including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red.
3/8 The front as well as the rear bumpers have been revamped. It gets dual exhausts at the rear and a satin finish bar connecting the two LED tail lamps of the car.

4/8 On the inside, one may not notice so many changes in the facelifted Q7. There are driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a host of warning lights seen on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.
5/8 The infotainment system gets updated too and now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes connected to a 19-speaker B&O audio system.
6/8 New wheel options are available internationally on the new SUV. The base variant gets fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels whereas the higher variant feature 20 to 22-inch alloys.
7/8 The SUV gets three-row seating and there are two colour options for the interior upholstery including Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. Other features include contrast stitching, a panoramic sunroof and a rearview camera with park assist.
8/8 The tailgate is powered and gets a kick sensor as well, The last row seats get a 50:50 split whereas the middle row features a 40:20:40 split seating. The new Q7 facelift competes against a host of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: Audi aaudi q7 q7
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS