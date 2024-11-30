In Pics: Audi Q7 comes to India in Premium Plus and Technology trims. Check it out
- Launched earlier globally, the Audi Q7 has now also made its debut in India at ₹88.66 lakh.
Audi has launched the facelift of the Q7 in Premium Plus and Technology variants start at a price of ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The front grille has been redesigned to have vertical bars and gets a satin finish. The lights are new as well and feature split styling with Matrix technology. The DRLs have been placed above the headlamps for a modern touch.
The new Audi Q7 measures 507 mm in length, 1970 mm in width and 1705 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car measures 3000 mm. It gets 3 new exterior colour options including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red.
The front as well as the rear bumpers have been revamped. It gets dual exhausts at the rear and a satin finish bar connecting the two LED tail lamps of the car.
On the inside, one may not notice so many changes in the facelifted Q7. There are driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a host of warning lights seen on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.
The infotainment system gets updated too and now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes connected to a 19-speaker B&O audio system.
New wheel options are available internationally on the new SUV. The base variant gets fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels whereas the higher variant feature 20 to 22-inch alloys.
The SUV gets three-row seating and there are two colour options for the interior upholstery including Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. Other features include contrast stitching, a panoramic sunroof and a rearview camera with park assist.
The tailgate is powered and gets a kick sensor as well, The last row seats get a 50:50 split whereas the middle row features a 40:20:40 split seating. The new Q7 facelift competes against a host of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM IST
