Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Aston Martin Dbs770 Ultimate Is The Fastest Dbs

In pics: Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the fastest DBS

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be sold in limited numbers. It gets mechanical as well as cosmetic changes over the standard DBS.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Aston Martin DBS770 is made to commemorate the fact that the production of DBS will soon come to an end. 
2/10 It is being touted as the most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date.
3/10 This means that the DBS770 can be highly collectable. It will be offered in a coupe as well as volante body style.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/10 The model will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all examples already sold ahead of the release. 
5/10 The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine.
6/10 The engine produces 759 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 900 Nm between 1,800 rpm to 5,000 rpm. 
7/10 Aston Martin has revised the mechanicals of the engine. 
8/10 It now gets modified air and ignition pathways, a 7 per cent increase in maximum turbo boost pressure. 
9/10 Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate can hit a top speed of 339 kmph. There is also a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) on offer.
10/10 The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit sourced from ZF which has been recalibrated.
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin DBS Sports Car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS