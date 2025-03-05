TOP SECTIONS
Photos
Auto
Photos
In Pics: 2025 Volvo Xc90 Now Comes With A Redesigned Fascia. Here's How It Looks Now
In Pics: 2025 Volvo XC90 now comes with a redesigned fascia. Here's how it looks now
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
05 Mar 2025, 01:24 AM
The 2025 Volvo gets a new look and comes with a 2.0-litre mild hybrid Miller engine with seating for up to seven.
1/6
Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at
₹
1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2/6
The taillamps have also been redesigned and the SUV is offered in a new Mulberry Red paint shade along with five other paint options. In terms of ground clearance the SUV clears 238 mm with its standard suspension and 267 mm with the air suspension.
3/6
On the inside the new XC90 gets an 11.2-inch touchscreen display with vertical AC vents flanking it, The dashboard gets a two-tone treatment and the seats get a brown shade. The steering wheel is a three spoked one along with buttons to control the cruise control and other functions,
4/6
The 4,953 mm long SUV will be offered in its seven-seater variant and will rival other luxury SUVs including options like the BMW X5, the Lexus UX 350h, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the Audi Q7.
5/6
The car maker has also improved the ride quality by adding a frequency selective damping technology, improved sound insulation for a disturbance-free ride, and included additional storage options for added convenience.
6/6
For the Indian markets, the manufacturer is offering the Miller B5 mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre powertrain which makes about 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date:
05 Mar 2025, 01:24 AM IST
