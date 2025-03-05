HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Volvo Xc90 Now Comes With A Redesigned Fascia. Here's How It Looks Now

In Pics: 2025 Volvo XC90 now comes with a redesigned fascia. Here's how it looks now

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 01:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Volvo gets a new look and comes with a 2.0-litre mild hybrid Miller engine with seating for up to seven.
2025 Volvo XC90
1/6
Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at 1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2025 Volvo XC90
Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at 1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2025 Volvo XC90
2/6
The taillamps have also been redesigned and the SUV is offered in a new Mulberry Red paint shade along with five other paint options. In terms of ground clearance the SUV clears 238 mm with its standard suspension and 267 mm with the air suspension. 
2025 Volvo XC90
The taillamps have also been redesigned and the SUV is offered in a new Mulberry Red paint shade along with five other paint options. In terms of ground clearance the SUV clears 238 mm with its standard suspension and 267 mm with the air suspension. 
2025 Volvo XC90
3/6
On the inside the new XC90 gets an 11.2-inch touchscreen display with vertical AC vents flanking it, The dashboard gets a two-tone treatment and the seats get a brown shade. The steering wheel is a three spoked one along with buttons to control the cruise control and other functions,
2025 Volvo XC90
On the inside the new XC90 gets an 11.2-inch touchscreen display with vertical AC vents flanking it, The dashboard gets a two-tone treatment and the seats get a brown shade. The steering wheel is a three spoked one along with buttons to control the cruise control and other functions,

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.03 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex90 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 69.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon 530 km
₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
2025 Volvo XC90
4/6
The 4,953 mm long SUV will be offered in its seven-seater variant and will rival other luxury SUVs including options like the BMW X5, the Lexus UX 350h, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the Audi Q7.
2025 Volvo XC90
The 4,953 mm long SUV will be offered in its seven-seater variant and will rival other luxury SUVs including options like the BMW X5, the Lexus UX 350h, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the Audi Q7.
2025 Volvo XC90
5/6
The car maker has also improved the ride quality by adding a frequency selective damping technology, improved sound insulation for a disturbance-free ride, and included additional storage options for added convenience.
2025 Volvo XC90
The car maker has also improved the ride quality by adding a frequency selective damping technology, improved sound insulation for a disturbance-free ride, and included additional storage options for added convenience.
2025 Volvo XC90
6/6
For the Indian markets, the manufacturer is offering the Miller B5 mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre powertrain which makes about 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. 
2025 Volvo XC90
For the Indian markets, the manufacturer is offering the Miller B5 mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre powertrain which makes about 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. 
First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 01:24 AM IST
TAGS: volvo xc90 volvo xc90

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.