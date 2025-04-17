Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Brings Its Charm To India. Take A Peek At The Premium Suv

In Pics: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq brings its charm to India. Take a peek at the premium SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Apr 2025, 15:21 PM
Follow us on:
  • Skoda India has introduced its flagship SUV starting at 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
1/6 The all-new Skoda Kodiaq gets a new and a more striking look this time based on the Modern Solid Design language. It features a bold butterfly grille and sharper headlamps. The fog lamp units have been placed right under the headlamp assembly,
2/6 The rear features redesigned rear lights with a C-shaped design, There is Skoda lettering on the tailgate with Kodiaq badging placed on the lower left side. The Skoda Kodiaq will come into the country as a CKD unit and will be assembled in Pune.
3/6 The premium SUV is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels in two different designs for the Sportline and L&K trims. The new alloy wheels have an aerodynamic design. There is black cladding all around the lower side of the vehicle including the wheel arches.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.34 - 18.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.89 - 14.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 - 19.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/6 In terms of dimensions, the Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and 1,659 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is the same at 2,971 mm. The boot space on offer measures 786 litres.
5/6 On the inside, gets a premium treatment. There is ample use of soft touch leather and there isn't much that's missing tech-wise on the SUV. It gets a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a heads-up display.
6/6 The new Kodiaq gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. The gearbox on offer is a 7-speed DSG and power is routed to all four wheels. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 14.86 kmpl by the manufacturer.
First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: skoda kodiaq skoda kodiaq
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS