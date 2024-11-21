In pics: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiled with 600 km range. Will it come to India?

The Ioniq 9 will be offered in three variants, which include both rear and all-wheel drive iterations. The car supports charging speeds of up to 350 k

...

The Ioniq 9 will be offered in three variants, which include both rear and all-wheel drive iterations. The car supports charging speeds of up to 350 kW and can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes.

Read more

Read less