In pics: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiled with 600 km range. Will it come to India?
The Ioniq 9 will be offered in three variants, which include both rear and all-wheel drive iterations. The car supports charging speeds of up to 350 k
...
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been introduced to the global markets today and it is the is the third and the largest electric car from the Korean auto giant.
This three-row all-electric SUV is based on the new E-GMP platform that underpins its new-age electric cars including the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The car will first be launched in South Korea and the US, but an India launch is not confirmed as of yet.
The front-end design features Parametric Pixels integrated into the LED units and lower fascia. The car features several wheel options, which include the standard 19-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch options. Buyers can also opt for 21-inch Calligraphy design wheels (shown above).
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
77.4 kWh 631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
The rear end features a boat tail-inspired design and is fitted with full-LED combination lamps.
The Ioniq 9 features a streamlined roofline and has the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm. With its wide fenders and accents, the car commands an imposing road presence.
The long wheelbase translates to an expansive, luxurious interior with relaxation seats that offer massage functionality. The front row features the Universal Island 2.0 console that offers storage, charging solutions, and two-way centre armrests.
The driver receives a panoramic curved display that houses a 12-inch digital console and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 stands out with its second-row swivel seats. When the vehicle is parked, the seats rotate on their axis, allowing the second and third-row passengers to face each other.
Hyundai will offer six and seven-seat configurations with the option to fully recline the first and second rows.There is a flat floor that offers more passenger space. The Ioniq 9 brings 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom when the second and third rows are combined.
The Ioniq 9 has three broad variants with the Long-Range RWD getting a 160 kW rear axle motor and a 70 kW for the front. In the Performance variant, both motors are 160 kW. The power output ranges between 215 bhp and 492 bhp.
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS