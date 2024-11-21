HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Unveiled With 600 Km Range. Will It Come To India?

In pics: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiled with 600 km range. Will it come to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM
The Ioniq 9 will be offered in three variants, which include both rear and all-wheel drive iterations. The car supports charging speeds of up to 350 k
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been introduced to the global markets today and it is the is the third and the largest electric car from the Korean auto giant. 
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
This three-row all-electric SUV is based on the new E-GMP platform that underpins its new-age electric cars including the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The car will first be launched in South Korea and the US, but an India launch is not confirmed as of yet.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The front-end design features Parametric Pixels integrated into the LED units and lower fascia. The car features several wheel options, which include the standard 19-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch options. Buyers can also opt for 21-inch Calligraphy design wheels (shown above). 
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The rear end features a boat tail-inspired design and is fitted with full-LED combination lamps.  
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The Ioniq 9 features a streamlined roofline and has the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm. With its wide fenders and accents, the car commands an imposing road presence.  
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The long wheelbase translates to an expansive, luxurious interior with relaxation seats that offer massage functionality. The front row features the Universal Island 2.0 console that offers storage, charging solutions, and two-way centre armrests. 
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The driver receives a panoramic curved display that houses a 12-inch digital console and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen. 
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 stands out with its second-row swivel seats. When the vehicle is parked, the seats rotate on their axis, allowing the second and third-row passengers to face each other.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai will offer six and seven-seat configurations with the option to fully recline the first and second rows.There is a flat floor that offers more passenger space. The Ioniq 9 brings 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom when the second and third rows are combined.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The Ioniq 9 has three broad variants with the Long-Range RWD getting a 160 kW rear axle motor and a 70 kW for the front. In the Performance variant, both motors are 160 kW. The power output ranges between 215 bhp and 492 bhp.  
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric car electric vehicles ev Hyundai Ioniq

