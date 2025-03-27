TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
Auto Expo
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: 2025 Hero Xtreme 250r Becomes Fastest 250 Cc Motorcycle
In pics: 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R becomes fastest 250 cc motorcycle
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
27 Mar 2025, 15:33 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hero Xtreme 250R uses a new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
1/11
Hero Xtreme 250R is based on the Concept 2.5R XTunt that the brand showcased earlier at EICMA. It created a lot of interest so the brand decided to put the motorcycle into production.
2/11
There is a muscular fuel tank along with tank shrouds that hide the radiator. The handlebar is wide and provide good leverage to the rider.
3/11
Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at
₹
1.80 lakh ex-showroom where it competes against motorcycles such as Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Honda CB300F.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Hero Xtreme 250R
250 cc
50 kmpl
₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 210
210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s
163.0 cc
48.0 kmpl
₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 400S
400 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 160R
163 cc
49.65 kmpl
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R
124.7 cc
66 kmpl
₹ 96,425 - 1 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/11
The engine on duty on the Hero Xtreme 250R is a 249.03 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It produces 29.58 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
5/11
The engine does have a mild buzz in the low-end where they don't really bother and in the mid-range, the engine gets refined and in the top-end, the vibrations do increase and get a bit bothersome because the fuel tank also start vibrating along with the foot pegs and the handlebar.
6/11
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. It is quite smooth and the clutch action is also very smooth and the effort is also very light. Rev-matching and downshifting was also effortless.
7/11
Hero Xtreme 250R comes equipped with all LED lighting, hazard lights, automatic headlamp and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer as well that shows plethora of information including average fuel economy, real time fuel economy, lap timer, acceleration timer and Bluetooth connectivity with music controls and navigation.
8/11
The instrument cluster is quite visible under most of the sunlight conditions. However, there should have been a TFT instrument cluster on offer just like the XPulse 210.
9/11
In terms of fuel efficiency, the instrument cluster was showing a fuel efficiency of around 30 kmpl. However, fuel efficiency does depend on the riding habits.
10/11
The Xtreme 250R is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with a 6-step adjustment for pre-load. The motorcycle performs really well in the corners.
11/11
However, the tyres could have provided better feedback. The rider needs to pull the front brake lever quite a bit. Then there is the rear disc brake which kept locking on me because of which the motorcycle would fishtail everytime. Because of this, the brakes did not inspire any confidence.
First Published Date:
27 Mar 2025, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS:
Hero MotoCorp
Hero
Xtreme 250R
Similar Stories
Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
07 Nov 2024
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched. What's new?
26 Jul 2024
Hero Xtreme 250R first ride review: Can it pose a threat to other 250 cc motorcycles?
20 Mar 2025
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
Hero Xtreme 250R: New 250cc at heart combined with muscular styling. Worth it?
06 Nov 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS