In pics: 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R becomes fastest 250 cc motorcycle
- Hero Xtreme 250R uses a new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Hero Xtreme 250R is based on the Concept 2.5R XTunt that the brand showcased earlier at EICMA. It created a lot of interest so the brand decided to put the motorcycle into production.
There is a muscular fuel tank along with tank shrouds that hide the radiator. The handlebar is wide and provide good leverage to the rider.
Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.80 lakh ex-showroom where it competes against motorcycles such as Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Honda CB300F.
The engine on duty on the Hero Xtreme 250R is a 249.03 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It produces 29.58 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The engine does have a mild buzz in the low-end where they don't really bother and in the mid-range, the engine gets refined and in the top-end, the vibrations do increase and get a bit bothersome because the fuel tank also start vibrating along with the foot pegs and the handlebar.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. It is quite smooth and the clutch action is also very smooth and the effort is also very light. Rev-matching and downshifting was also effortless.
Hero Xtreme 250R comes equipped with all LED lighting, hazard lights, automatic headlamp and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer as well that shows plethora of information including average fuel economy, real time fuel economy, lap timer, acceleration timer and Bluetooth connectivity with music controls and navigation.
The instrument cluster is quite visible under most of the sunlight conditions. However, there should have been a TFT instrument cluster on offer just like the XPulse 210.
In terms of fuel efficiency, the instrument cluster was showing a fuel efficiency of around 30 kmpl. However, fuel efficiency does depend on the riding habits.
The Xtreme 250R is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear with a 6-step adjustment for pre-load. The motorcycle performs really well in the corners.
However, the tyres could have provided better feedback. The rider needs to pull the front brake lever quite a bit. Then there is the rear disc brake which kept locking on me because of which the motorcycle would fishtail everytime. Because of this, the brakes did not inspire any confidence.
First Published Date: 27 Mar 2025, 15:33 PM IST
