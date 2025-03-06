TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
Auto Expo
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Arrives In India
In pics: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S arrives in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
06 Mar 2025, 16:42 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Ducati Panigale V4 does not get any changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 1,103cc, V4 engine which Ducati calls Desmosedici Stradale.
1/10
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has gone on sale in the Indian market. It comes to India in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at
₹
29.99 lakh and
₹
36.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.
2/10
The motorcycles are imported to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) method, and the initial batch has already been sold out. Authorized dealerships will now commence the delivery of motorcycles to customers who have made reservations.
3/10
The revised dashboard features a 6.9-inch display with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing enhanced readability without obstructing the driver's view through the windshield when installed within the fairing.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Ducati Panigale V2
955.0 cc
16.6 kmpl
₹ 20.98 - 24.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4
1103 cc
15.38 kmpl
₹ 29.99 - 36.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX 2025
937 cc
17.85 kmpl
₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati SuperSport 950
937 cc
17 kmpl
₹ 16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
20 kmpl
₹ 13.40 - 15.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Ducati Monster 1200
1198.4 cc
₹ 21 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/10
The protective glass utilizes Optical Bonding technology to maintain clarity against a black backdrop, even in bright daylight. Furthermore, a new track display has been added, which can showcase information on G-meter readings, power and torque output, and lean angle.
5/10
Suspension responsibilities are managed by third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX suspension systems. The hydraulic valve speed has been enhanced to provide improved performance both on the road and on the racetrack. Braking functions are handled by lighter Brembo Hypure front brake calipers. Additionally, a Race eCBS system has been developed through a collaboration between Bosch and Ducati.
6/10
The ergonomics have been improved to offer increased space for the rider. This enhancement has been achieved by redesigning the fuel tank. Furthermore, the footrests have been moved 10 mm inward compared to the current Panigale V4, which not only raises ground clearance but also allows the rider to place their feet and legs more centrally, thus improving aerodynamic efficiency.
7/10
The chassis has also seen significant updates. Changes have been implemented to the front frame, and a new double-sided swingarm has been introduced. Although some may prefer the single-sided swingarm, Ducati has chosen a hollow design for the new swingarm to achieve weight reduction.
8/10
This revised swingarm design has enabled the positioning of the silencer beneath the engine. Furthermore, it has enhanced stiffness, resulting in the front frame being 3.47 kg lighter than that of the previous generation.
9/10
The 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.
10/10
The fuel tank is also new. It has a diamond shape and has been carved out to make more space for the rider to grip the tank under hard braking.
First Published Date:
06 Mar 2025, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS:
Ducati
Panigale V
Similar Stories
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at
₹
29.99 lakh
05 Mar 2025
Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
11 Nov 2024
Force Gurkha becomes more practical with 5-door version
02 May 2024
The Ducati Panigale V4 comes to India soon. Here are five key things that have changed
25 Feb 2025
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 bookings commence. Should you go for it?
25 Jan 2025
Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new
11 Jun 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS