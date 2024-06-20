In pics: 2025 BMW X3 unveiled with sharper and more aggressive design
BMW X3 is entering its fourth generation. The SUV is now based on a new platform, there are significant design changes and upgrades to the drivetrain
BMW has unveiled the 2025 X3 in the global market. It is expected to make its way to the Indian market by next year. This marks the fourth generation of the SUV.
The 2025 BMW X3 is based on a new platform, gets a distinctly different design language and massive upgrades on the features and powertrain options. So, it is quite a big leap when compared to the previous generation.
The new-gen BMW X3 gets a new design language, notably the new and larger kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal bars with illumination. Depending on the variant, the slats in the grille are either vertical or horizontal.
The model also gets sleeker adaptive LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The rear sports wraparound LED taillights with the arrow motif, while the rear bumper gets a diffuser that integrates the exhaust tips.
BMW is offering the choice of 18-inch alloys as standard, while the more performance-oriented variants will get 20- and 21-inch wheels to choose from. The track of the SUV is also wider because of which the SUV looks sportier.
The new-gen BMW X3 has also grown in proportions over its predecessor. The SUV is 34 mm longer at 4,755 mm and 29 mm wider at 1,920 mm, while the height has dropped by 29 mm to 1,660 mm.
The cabin on the new-gen BMW X3 borrows the same layout as the other offerings from the automaker. The Curved Display is available with the twin digital screens for the digital console and infotainment system.
The unit runs the latest iDrive 9 user interface that debuted on the new X1 recently. Furthermore, the cabin gets electrically adjustable sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, the new woven fabric instrument panel and more.
Upholstery options will include Veganza and BMW Individual Merino leather. Boot capacity has increased to 570 litres, which can be further expanded to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded.
The new-gen BMW X3 will be offered with petrol and diesel engines and new mild-hybrid tech. The lower variants will get the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.
First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 17:18 PM IST
