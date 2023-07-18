In pics: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is bold and boxy
2024 Hyundai Sante Fe has been unveiled and more details of the SUV will be shared by the manufacturer in August.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 15:10 PM 1/10 Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the 2024 Santa Fe in the global market. The SUV gets major changes to the exterior and the interior. The Santa Fe is entering its fifth generation with this substantial update. 2/10 The interior has takes a major step above because it has been redesigned entirely. There are H-shaped elements throughout the cabin that signify the manufacturer's logo The AC vents have a slim design that go with the minimalistic design language of the interior. 3/10 In terms of features, there is a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display Apart from this, there is also a screen to change the automatic climate control setting, two cup holders and space for storing stuff below the central console. 4/10 The exterior styling has been revamped drastically. It is now boxy, bold and squared-off. There is a flat bonnet, aggressive bumpers, roof rails and large window areas. 5/10 From the side, Santa Fe looks huge. Hyundai says that the wheelbase has been lengthened to accommodate the roofline. There are pronounced wheel arches that are filled with 21-inch wheels. 6/10 Hyundai is using ‘H-shaped’ LED Daytime Running Lamps that resemble Hyundai's logo.In the front, there is a lightbar that connects both the headlamps. At the rear, the tail lamp design is quite similar to the headlamp setup 7/10 Hyundai says that the new Santa Fe packs in enough space for outdoor activities such as camping. The fully foldable second and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. 8/10 The interior design emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design applied to the dashboard and air vents to enhance the sense of airiness. Some of the features that Hyundai has revealed are a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. 9/10 The interior will get bright-coloured seats and headliner to open a sense of airiness. There will be soft-touch wood and Nappa leather seats that will add to the luxuriousness. 10/10 Hyundai is using several sustainable materials. The suede headliner, car mats, and second-and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.
First Published Date:
18 Jul 2023, 15:10 PM IST