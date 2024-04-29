TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: 2024 Force Gurkha Rumbles Down Indian Roads
In pics: 2024 Force Gurkha rumbles down Indian roads
By:
Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on:
29 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Force Gurkha continues to have a mammoth road presence. But will this alone help it stomp over its direct rival in India?
1/11
The Force Gurkha has been in India for around 16 years but despite its larger-than-life road presence, has not exactly excited Indian buyers. But the latest Gurkha SUV promises to change both perception and the level of popularity.
2/11
The latest Gurkha comes in two versions - the three-door version (left) has been carried forward while there is also a five-door version which boasts of three rows of seating.
3/11
On obvious lines, the three-door version is longer and has a longer wheelbase. It is also heavier and weighs over 3.2 tonnes.
4/11
In terms of styling updates though, both versions of Gurkha get the same changes. These include LED head lights and DRLs, reworked bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels and that iconic air snorkel. The SUV now comes in as many as four colour choices - Green, White, Black and Red.
5/11
The three-row version of the Gurkha gets Captain seats at the very back. Access to these two seats is through the back door. This means that the passengers in the middle do not have to get up to make way. In the two-row version, the Gurkha offers Captain seats in the second row itself.
6/11
Force Motors has updated the feature list on the Gurkha but maintains that essential elements are focused upon. So, theer is a nine-inch Nippon infotainment screen and an all-digital driver display. There are two rows of AC vents and charging options for first and second row of seats.
7/11
The driver display screen packs quite a lot of drive-related information. The steering wheel, however, looks quite plebeian.
8/11
The Gurkha has a 2.6-litre diesel engine at its core and it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Performance figures have improved with 138 bhp and 320 Nm on offer. There is, however, no petrol motor or automatic gearbox.
9/11
While the latest Gurkha is a bit awkward to drive on regular roads, it remains an absolute beast when the going gets tough. A 233 mm ground clearance, 35-degree gradeability and electronic shift between 2H, 4H and 4L help its abilities.
10/11
The front suspension unit of the Gurkha has been updated as well to help the SUV strike a balance between on-road and off-road driving.
11/11
The Force Gurkha is still a no-frills SUV that has a massive aura around it, in terms of road presence. It is still quite rough to drive and while fit and finish is not exactly perfect, the updates do lend it some much-needed armour in the battle to wear the 4X4 crown under the
₹
20 lakh price bracket.
First Published Date:
29 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS:
Gurkha
Force Motors
Force Gurkha
Mahindra Thar
Thar
