In Pics: 2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo gets full-hybrid technology
The Japanese-spec Suzuki Escudo / Vitara SUV is being sold at ¥2,970,000 (
₹17.71 lakh/$23,153). It is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.
By :
HT Auto Desk
Updated on :
30 Apr 2022, 11:07 AM
1/7
The newly updated Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV with full hybrid technology has been launched in the market of Japan.
2/7
The SUV is also sold in the market in Europe as the Suzuki Vitara, and the Indian-spec Vitara Brezza is also an extension in the same compact SUV family line from Suzuki.
3/7
The new Suzuki Vitara continues along with the spacious 5-seat format.
4/7
With the recent update, the Vitara / Escudo has received a 140V full-hybrid tech which is available as an option, however, the car is still being sold in Europe with mild-hybrid technology.
5/7
The latest full-hybrid technology uses a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter DualJet four-cylinder powertrain that is responsible for kicking out a humble 99 hp (74 kW / 101 PS) of maximum power and 132 Nm (97.4 lb-ft) of torque.
6/7
The ICE engine works alongside an electric motor rated at 33 hp (24.6 kW / 33.4 PS) and 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque.
7/7
Power from the engine is transmitted to all four wheels through a 6-speed ASG automatic gearbox with gearshift paddles, in combination with Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD system.
First Published Date:
30 Apr 2022, 11:07 AM IST