In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 With Alloys
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been updated for 2023. It now gets two new blacked-out colourways and two new paint schemes. The motorcycle now is compatible with OBD2 and there are some feature additions as well.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM