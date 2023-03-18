Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 With Alloys

In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been updated for 2023. It now gets two new blacked-out colourways and two new paint schemes. The motorcycle now is compatible with OBD2 and there are some feature additions as well.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM
1/11 Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
2/11 There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well. 
3/11 The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.

4/11 The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
5/11 The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
6/11 The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
7/11 Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.

9/11 There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
10/11 The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
11/11 The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
