HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 With Alloys

In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been updated for 2023. It now gets two new blacked-out colourways and two new paint schemes. The motorcycle now is compatible with OBD2 and there are some feature additions as well.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
1/11
Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well. 
2/11
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well. 
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well. 
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well. 
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.
3/11
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
4/11
The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
5/11
The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
6/11
The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
7/11
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
8/11
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
9/11
There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
10/11
The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
11/11
The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
First Published Date: 18 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city