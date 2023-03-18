In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with alloys
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been updated for 2023. It now gets two new blacked-out colourways and two new paint schemes. The motorcycle now is compatible with OBD2 and there are some feature additions as well.
Royal Enfield has launched 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes on offer as well.
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue and the two new paint schemes are Black Pearl, and Cali Green.
The brand says that they have also made changes to the seat. The seat has been one of the weakest areas of the Interceptor 650.
The blacked-out versions get black finish on the exhausts and the engine casing.
The Interceptor 650 now also comes with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield is also offering adjustable levers on the 2023 Interceptor 650.
There are no changes to the instrument cluster of the 2023 Interceptor 650. But it does get a hazard switch now.
The switch gear now has a rotary style just like it is there on the Super Meteor 650 and J platform motorcycles.
The blacked-out versions come with alloy wheels as standard. It is expected that they will be on offer as a genuine accessory.
First Published Date: 18 Mar 2023
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
