Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental Gt 650 With Alloys

In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the UK. The motorcycles now get a new headlamp, new switchgear, an LED headlamp, a USB port and alloy wheels. There are new paint schemes and blacked-out elements as well. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM
Follow us on:
1/8 Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
2/8 Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
3/8 The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/8 There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
5/8 The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
6/8 The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
7/8 Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
8/8 The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS