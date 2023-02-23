HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys
Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the UK. The motorcycles now get a new headlamp, new switchgear, an LED headlamp, a USB port and alloy wheels. There are new paint schemes and blacked-out elements as well.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM