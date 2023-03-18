In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloys
Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT 650 for 2023. There are two new blacked-out colour schemes, new features, alloy wheels on new variants and the motorcycle is now OBD2 ready.
1/13
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
2/13
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
3/13
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.
4/13
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650.
5/13
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
6/13
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
7/13
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
8/13
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
9/13
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
10/13
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
11/13
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
12/13
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
13/13
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
