In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT 650 for 2023. There are two new blacked-out colour schemes, new features, alloy wheels on new variants and the motorcycle is now OBD2 ready.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM
1/13 Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
2/13 There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
3/13 Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.

4/13 Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650. 
5/13 There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
6/13 The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
7/13 The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
8/13 The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
9/13 The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
10/13 The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
11/13 Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
12/13 There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
13/13 The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
TAGS: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
