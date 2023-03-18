HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 With Alloys

In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT 650 for 2023. There are two new blacked-out colour schemes, new features, alloy wheels on new variants and the motorcycle is now OBD2 ready.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
1/13
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
2/13
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.
3/13
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650. 
4/13
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650. 
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650. 
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650. 
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
5/13
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
6/13
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
7/13
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
8/13
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
9/13
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
10/13
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
11/13
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
12/13
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
13/13
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
First Published Date: 18 Mar 2023, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city