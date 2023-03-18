In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloys
Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT 650 for 2023. There are two new blacked-out colour schemes, new features, alloy wheels on new variants and the motorcycle is now OBD2 ready.
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT in the Indian market.
There are two new blacked-out paint schemes. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of them come with alloy wheels as standard.
Both these new paint schemes gets blacked-out elements as compared to the standard version.
Royal Enfield has also added adjustable clutch and brake levers to the Continental GT 650.
There is a new USB port mounted beneath the clutch lever to charge the mobile devices.
The grips on the motorcycle are also new and are taken from the J-platform motorcycles and Super Meteor 650.
The exhausts are also now blacked-out.
The engine casing also gets blacked-out finish.
The tyres on the Continental GT 650 are sourced from Vredestein instead of Ceats.
The Continental GT now gets an LED headlamp from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield is offering alloy wheels only on the blacked-out versions.
There are no changes to the handlebar which means the Continental GT continues to come with a set of clip-ons.
The engine on the motorcycle is the same but has been slightly remapped now. Moreover, the GT 650 is now OBD2 ready.
