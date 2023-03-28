In pics: 2023 Hyundai Sonata makes a global debut with an all-new design
Hyundai has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Sonata in the global market. The manufacturer has revamped the exterior and interior completely.
1/11
Hyundai has updated the Sonata for the global market. However, the sedan has been missing from the Indian market since 2015. It was discontinued because of poor sales figures.
2/11
The Sonata is now based on Hyundai's new design philosophy. So, it does look like the elder sibling to the new-gen Verna which was recently launched in the Indian market.
3/11
The interior of the 2023 Sonata has been redone as well. It follows a minimalistic yet modern approach.
4/11
There are two 12.3-inch displays. One for the drivers' display while the other one is for the infotainment system. The climate control is also new and gets touch controls.
5/11
Hyundai says that the interior has been upgraded to increase the passenger experience and the interior also a driver-focused dashboard design.
6/11
Hyundai has not revealed the engine specifications of the Sonata. The pre-facelift version was sold with plug-in hybrid powertrains and multiple petrol engine options. The Sonata N Line was offered with a more powerful petrol engine.
7/11
The AC vents are arranged in such a way that they look like a single piece stretchting throughout the dashboard. Overall, the interior design does look up-market.
8/11
The Sonata N Line offers some trim upgrades that make it look sportier. Ideally, it should also be more powerful than the standard Sonata.
9/11
The Sonata N Line gets more aggressive and sportier looking front bumper. There are different alloy wheels as well.
10/11
There are full-width bar LED lightbars in the front as well as at the rear. Hyundai says that the Sonata has been designed with aerodynamics in mind to improve efficiency and stability.
11/11
At the rear, the lightbar forms an ‘H’ pattern. The coupe-like side profile has also been carry forwarded.
