In Pics: 2023 Ford Taurus breaks cover for Middle East market

The new 2023 Ford Taurus comes out as a rebadged version of the all-new Mondeo sedan which was launched in China. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM
The 2023 Ford Taurus is a rebadged version of the new Mondeo sedan which was launched in China.
The new Ford Taurus comes with a revamped two-tone dash layout housing a massive 13.2-inch infotainment screen.
To give the Taurus' cabin a premium appeal, it gets a dual-screen dash setup, comprising an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen.
At the heart of the new Taurus sits a 2.0-litre (EcoBoost) turbocharged, inline-4, petrol engine. This unit comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The new Taurus gets some notable features such as a flat bottom steering, wireless charging pad and standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, and collision mitigation.
Ford has played it smart by not reinventing the Taurus sedan from the ground up, instead, it rebadged the existing all-new Mondeo sedan which was launched in China.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford US Ford Taurus 2023 Ford Taurus New Ford Taurus Taurus 2023 Taurus sedan
