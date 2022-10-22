In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp
Ducati has updated the Streetfighter V4 mechanically as well as cosmetically.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4.
Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
The engine output stands at 208 hp and 123 Nm. It is Euro 5 compliant.
There are four power modes, Full, High, Medium and Low.
There is also a new Wet riding mode which is made for low-grip surfaces.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kgs lighter.
The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called "Grey Nero".
The fuel tank measures 17-litres and there are new side covers.
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
