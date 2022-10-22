HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Produces 200 Hp

In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp

Ducati has updated the Streetfighter V4 mechanically as well as cosmetically.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 10:21 AM
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4.
Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
Streetfighter V4 uses a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine.
The engine output stands at 208 hp and 123 Nm. It is Euro 5 compliant.
The engine output stands at 208 hp and 123 Nm. It is Euro 5 compliant.
The engine output stands at 208 hp and 123 Nm. It is Euro 5 compliant.
The engine output stands at 208 hp and 123 Nm. It is Euro 5 compliant.
There are four power modes, Full, High, Medium and Low.
There are four power modes, Full, High, Medium and Low.
There are four power modes, Full, High, Medium and Low.
There are four power modes, Full, High, Medium and Low.

There is also a new Wet riding mode which is made for low-grip surfaces.
There is also a new Wet riding mode which is made for low-grip surfaces.
There is also a new Wet riding mode which is made for low-grip surfaces.
There is also a new Wet riding mode which is made for low-grip surfaces.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kgs lighter.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kgs lighter.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kgs lighter.
There is a lithium-ion battery which is 1.7 kgs lighter.
The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called
The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called "Grey Nero".
The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called
The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called "Grey Nero".
The fuel tank measures 17-litres and there are new side covers.
The fuel tank measures 17-litres and there are new side covers.
The fuel tank measures 17-litres and there are new side covers.
The fuel tank measures 17-litres and there are new side covers.
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Streetfighter
