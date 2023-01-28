In pics: 2023 BMW X1 looks meaner than ever
The X1 is the most affordable SUV in BMW's line-up. It is offered with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The are two trim levels on offer - X Line and M Sport.
BMW has launched the new X1 in the Indian market.
The prices start at ₹45.95 lakh and go up to ₹47.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The X1 is offered in two trims. There is X Line and M Sport.
BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.
BMW is selling the new X1 with a petrol engine and a diesel engine.
The new X1 looks sharper than the previous generation.
The boot space measures 476 litres. It is increased to 1,527 litres with the seats folded.
On the sides, there are new 18--inch alloy wheels.
The cabin has also been updated. It now gets new curved screen layout that runs on the new iDrive system.
The feature list includes ambient lighting, welcome light, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging and active seats among others.
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 16:43 PM IST
