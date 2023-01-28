HT Auto
In pics: 2023 BMW X1 looks meaner than ever

The X1 is the most affordable SUV in BMW's line-up. It is offered with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The are two trim levels on offer - X Line and M Sport.
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 16:43 PM
BMW has launched the new X1 in the Indian market.
BMW has launched the new X1 in the Indian market.
 The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45.95 lakh and go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
 The prices start at 45.95 lakh and go up to 47.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The X1 is offered in two trims. There is X Line and M Sport.
The X1 is offered in two trims. There is X Line and M Sport.

BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.
BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.
BMW is selling the new X1 with a petrol engine and a diesel engine.
BMW is selling the new X1 with a petrol engine and a diesel engine.
The new X1 looks sharper than the previous generation. 
The new X1 looks sharper than the previous generation. 
The boot space measures 476 litres. It is increased to 1,527 litres with the seats folded.
The boot space measures 476 litres. It is increased to 1,527 litres with the seats folded.
On the sides, there are new 18--inch alloy wheels.
On the sides, there are new 18--inch alloy wheels.
The cabin has also been updated. It now gets new curved screen layout that runs on the new iDrive system.
The cabin has also been updated. It now gets new curved screen layout that runs on the new iDrive system.
The feature list includes ambient lighting, welcome light, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging and active seats among others.
The feature list includes ambient lighting, welcome light, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging and active seats among others.
