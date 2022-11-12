In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
BMW R 1250 RS is a sports cruiser from the manufacturer. It uses a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 13:57 PM IST
TAGS: BMW R 1250 RS Sports Tourer
