HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Bmw R 1250 Rs Breaks Cover, Will Rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx

In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

BMW R 1250 RS is a sports cruiser from the manufacturer. It uses a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 13:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
1/10
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
2/10
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
3/10
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.
4/10
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
5/10
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
6/10
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
7/10
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
8/10
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
9/10
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
10/10
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 13:57 PM IST
TAGS: BMW R 1250 RS Sports Tourer
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Tata-Nexon
These 10 SUVs sold like hot cakes last month
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

These cars have look of 1950s and BMW-sourced engines
These cars have look of 1950s and BMW-sourced engines
In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
In pics: 2023 BMW R 1250 RS breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
2023 BMW R 1250 RS unveiled, puts out more than 135 Ps
2023 BMW R 1250 RS unveiled, puts out more than 135 Ps
In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled, will rival Triumph Tiger 900
In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled, will rival Triumph Tiger 900
Is a Lamborghini EV coming?
Is a Lamborghini EV coming?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city