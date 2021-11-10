Home
In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 breaks cover with momentous upgrades
. Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 06:01 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has made its official debut. Key updates on the new MT-10 include a new Brembo radial master cylinder for the front brake, new throttle electronics, and a new six-axis IMU.
1/6As part of the latest model year change, Yamaha's one of the most soul-stirring motorcycles - MT-10 - has received some massive exterior styling, mechanical, and feature updates.
2/6For 2022, Yamaha has given the MT-10's motor a significant update. Its engine's full power output is up from 158bhp to now 164bhp.
3/6Some of the key mechanical tweaks to MT-10's engine include the use of lightweight forged aluminium pistons, offset conrods and direct-plated cylinders, which as per Yamaha have been introduced to increase efficiency.
4/6The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has gained a new 4.2in colour TFT dash sourced from the mighty R1.
5/6In terms of design updates, the MT-10's headlamp has become angrier looking and it comes with sleeker twin projector headlamps. Its front air intake scoops and tail section have also been remastered.
6/6The new MT-10's fuel injection has also been updated to give it a higher torque boost in the midrange (from 4000-8000rpm). It has also received a new airbox featuring three intake ducts, all with different lengths and cross-sections.