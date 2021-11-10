Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 breaks cover with momentous upgrades

In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 breaks cover with momentous upgrades

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 06:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has made its official debut.
  • Key updates on the new MT-10 include a new Brembo radial master cylinder for the front brake, new throttle electronics, and a new six-axis IMU.

1/6As part of the latest model year change, Yamaha's one of the most soul-stirring motorcycles - MT-10 - has received some massive exterior styling, mechanical, and feature updates.
2/6For 2022, Yamaha has given the MT-10's motor a significant update. Its engine's full power output is up from 158bhp to now 164bhp.
3/6Some of the key mechanical tweaks to MT-10's engine include the use of lightweight forged aluminium pistons, offset conrods and direct-plated cylinders, which as per Yamaha have been introduced to increase efficiency.
4/6The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has gained a new 4.2in colour TFT dash sourced from the mighty R1.
5/6In terms of design updates, the MT-10's headlamp has become angrier looking and it comes with sleeker twin projector headlamps. Its front air intake scoops and tail section have also been remastered.
6/6The new MT-10's fuel injection has also been updated to give it a higher torque boost in the midrange (from 4000-8000rpm). It has also received a new airbox featuring three intake ducts, all with different lengths and cross-sections.
  • First Published Date : 10 Nov 2021, 06:01 PM IST