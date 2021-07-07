Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In Pics: 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review
In Pics: 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review
13 Photos
. Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 03:00 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The throttle response on the new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa is spot on and there’s a ridiculous amount of velvety-smooth power available on-demand. Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word legendary in the world of superbikes for decades.
1/13The new Suzuki Hayabusa builds on the signature, big and bulky body lines of the previous model.
<
2/13Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word legendary in the world of superbikes for decades.
<
3/13For 2021, Suzuki’s design team has incorporated distinct lines and shapes on the Busa to give it a fresh flavor.
<
4/13The power delivery of the new 2022 Hayabusa, combined with the upgraded electronics gives you the freedom to thrash it around without the constant fear of getting ejected from the seat.
<
5/13There is a sharper front façade with razor-cut air scoops that are also highlighted by the bright orange or red detailing, depending upon the colour selection.
<
6/13The use of ride-by-wire and Bosch IMU-based traction control has completely transformed the experience on the Busa and it’s simply become one of the most approachable big-bore four-cylinder bikes.
<
7/13The rear has also been reworked completely, and the new taillights along with the rear seat cowl give it a very extraterrestrial look.
<
8/13All the lighting around the updated Busa is now LED, and it exudes sophistication and premium quality.
<
9/13The Japanese symbol for Hayabusa remains proudly presented over the sides in large font, and then there is some more chrome and orange detailing on the side fairing cuts.
<
10/13The throttle response on the new Busa is spot on and there’s a ridiculous amount of velvety-smooth power available on-demand.
<
11/13A special mention has to be made of the Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres that are offered as a standard fitment and provide exceptional grip and cornering abilities to the Busa.
<
12/13Another highlight of the new model is its modern TFT dash. The screen sits between familiar-looking analog gauges.
<
13/13It now gets new Brembo Stylema front calipers and 10mm-larger 320mm rotors that do an excellent job of trimming speeds.
<