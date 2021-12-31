Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse reviewed

In Pics: 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse reviewed

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 03:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Chief Dark Horse is a beacon of outstanding craftsmanship and it truly represents what the brand stands for.
  • The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse features a relatively simple design, but only in flesh does it reveal its true identity.

1/9At the heart of the Chief Dark Horse sits an 1890 cc Thunderstroke 116 that also powers other Indian models.
2/9The front telescopic fork (132 mm) on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is backed up with dual shocks (75 mm) at the rear that can be adjusted for preload.
3/9The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a beacon of outstanding craftsmanship.
4/9The new Indian Chief Dark Horse features a relatively simple design, but only in flesh does it reveal its true identity.
5/9The 4" touchscreen on the Chief Dark Horse serves as the information centre for the rider offering turn-by-turn navigation, controls for ride modes, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, and much more.
6/9The Chief Dark Horse is defined by the use of its simple yet authoritative elements such as the solo seat, machined wheels, mid-controls, and low-slung handlebar.
7/9At 304 kg (wet), the Chief Dark Horse isn't exactly a lightweight motorcycle, but all this weight disappears as soon as it is on the roll.
8/9The 4" circular digital screen on the Indian Chief Dark Horse features multiple display layouts. 
9/9The switch gear quality, along with the fit and finish on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is simply astonishing. 
  • First Published Date : 31 Dec 2021, 03:38 PM IST