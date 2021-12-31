In Pics: 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse reviewed
31 Dec 2021
HT Auto Desk
The Chief Dark Horse is a beacon of outstanding craftsmanship and it truly represents what the brand stands for. The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse features a relatively simple design, but only in flesh does it reveal its true identity.
1/9At the heart of the Chief Dark Horse sits an 1890 cc Thunderstroke 116 that also powers other Indian models.
2/9The front telescopic fork (132 mm) on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is backed up with dual shocks (75 mm) at the rear that can be adjusted for preload.
3/9The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a beacon of outstanding craftsmanship.
4/9The new Indian Chief Dark Horse features a relatively simple design, but only in flesh does it reveal its true identity.
5/9The 4" touchscreen on the Chief Dark Horse serves as the information centre for the rider offering turn-by-turn navigation, controls for ride modes, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, and much more.
6/9The Chief Dark Horse is defined by the use of its simple yet authoritative elements such as the solo seat, machined wheels, mid-controls, and low-slung handlebar.
7/9At 304 kg (wet), the Chief Dark Horse isn't exactly a lightweight motorcycle, but all this weight disappears as soon as it is on the roll.
8/9The 4" circular digital screen on the Indian Chief Dark Horse features multiple display layouts.
9/9The switch gear quality, along with the fit and finish on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is simply astonishing.