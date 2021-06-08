Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck breaks cover

In pics: 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck breaks cover

9 Photos . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 05:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 2022 Ford Maverick has been unveiled with a contemporary design and practical approach in terms of features and technology onboard.

1/9Ford Motor Company has unveiled the 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck that comes as a smaller sibling of the Ford F-Series pickup truck.
<
2/9The 2022 Ford Maverick comes with a muscular and chunky design that is seen in other contemporary Ford pickup trucks.
<
3/9The 2022 Ford Maverick is available in four different trim options, XL, XLT, Lariat and Lariat First Edition.
<
4/9The LED C shaped headlamps and LED daytime running lights are designed in the same way as the recently introduced Ford F-150 Lightning.
<
5/9Inside the cabin, the new Ford Maverick gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
<
6/9Ford claims that the new Maverick offers ample space and comfort to the occupants, suitable for a long journey experience.
<
7/9The loading deck of the Ford Maverick is capable of accommodating 680 kg payload.
<
8/9The cabin of of the Ford Maverick is claimed to be very driver-centric with its minimal yet practical approach.
<
9/9The Ford Maverick is capable of towing a weight of 1,814 kg and it draws energy from a 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine.
<

TRENDING NEWS

See All