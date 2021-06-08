Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In pics: 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck breaks cover
9 Photos
. Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 05:15 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The 2022 Ford Maverick has been unveiled with a contemporary design and practical approach in terms of features and technology onboard.
1/9Ford Motor Company has unveiled the 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck that comes as a smaller sibling of the Ford F-Series pickup truck.
<
2/9The 2022 Ford Maverick comes with a muscular and chunky design that is seen in other contemporary Ford pickup trucks.
<
3/9The 2022 Ford Maverick is available in four different trim options, XL, XLT, Lariat and Lariat First Edition.
<
4/9The LED C shaped headlamps and LED daytime running lights are designed in the same way as the recently introduced Ford F-150 Lightning.
<
5/9Inside the cabin, the new Ford Maverick gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
<
6/9Ford claims that the new Maverick offers ample space and comfort to the occupants, suitable for a long journey experience.
<
7/9The loading deck of the Ford Maverick is capable of accommodating 680 kg payload.
<
8/9The cabin of of the Ford Maverick is claimed to be very driver-centric with its minimal yet practical approach.
<
9/9The Ford Maverick is capable of towing a weight of 1,814 kg and it draws energy from a 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine.
<
2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
4 min read . 01:45 PM IST
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
2 min read . 04:49 PM IST