In pics: 2021 Skoda Karoq facelift breaks cover, gets new design
8 Photos
. Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 03:42 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Skoda Karoq will be available in three trims - Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda will also offer a Sportline version as well. Karoq has been Skoda’s best-selling SUV and the second most popular model since 2020.
1/8Skoda has officially taken the covers off the Karoq SUV facelift. This is the first facelift version of the Karoq four years after it was launched for the first time.
2/8The new Karoq sports a new grille which is wider and hexagonal in shape and gets a new bumper with the lower air intakes. It also gets new LED taillights with a slimmer design than in the current model.
3/8The new Karoq sits on new light alloy wheels with black plastic wings (available from 17 to 19 inches). 2021 Skoda Karoq's length has increased from 4,382 mm to 4,390 mm in the new generation. The height and width of the new Karoq remain the same.
4/8There are side flaps next to the rear window and a new rear spoiler that improve the aerodynamics of the SUV and help reduce carbon emissions.
5/8On the inside, the dashboard and seats remain exactly the same on the new Karoq as on the outgoing model. The display units have been upgraded as now there is an 8-inch standard digital instrument panel with the option to upgrade to a bigger 10.25-inch screen.
6/8The new Skoda Karoq allows smartphones to be integrated wirelessly via Wireless SmartLink technology, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
7/8In terms of safety, the new Karoq offers up to nine airbags, 360-degree camera, Adaptive Distance Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Cruise Control with start-stop function for traffic jams (with DSG transmission only), Blind Spot Vehicle Detection and Automatic Emergency Braking.
8/8Skoda Karoq will be offered with a choice of five engines, including three petrol. There is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol, a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI petrol. Among diesel engines, there is a 2.0-litre. All the engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual of a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission unit.