> In pics: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Fiat Chrysler's strongest and fastest
In pics: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Fiat Chrysler's strongest and fastest
. Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 12:26 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
With a V8 engine and the ability to go from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most powerful Jeep the company has ever made.
1/6Fiat Chrysler has finally taken the covers off the production version of the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. It is almost the same as the 392 Concept showcased a few months ago except a few changes.
2/6The grille has been optimized to improve cooling of the massive V8 engine, and a new instrument cluster inside.
3/6The car is equipped with 33-inch wheels mounted on 17-inch wheels, and Jeep says it improved the attack and departure angles. The Jeep will have improved off-road capability with 32.5 inches of water clearance and improved suspension articulation.
4/6It features the permanent Select-Track 4WD system in addition to 4WD auto, 4WD high, neutral and 4WD low modes. It has Dana 44 front and rear axles, with thicker tubes, for difficult off-road situations, electronic locking differentials and electronic disconnect for the front stabiliser bar.
5/6The Rubicon 392 signature is embossed on the seats and is offered as standard with a leather upholstery, infotainment group, advanced safety, body-coloured hardtop and other normally optional items. Mopar will also offer a wide range of specialty accessories.
6/6The Rubicon 392 gets a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which has increased power of 470 horses and a 637 Nm torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters - a first for the Wrangler. Jeep claims those numbers are enough to take the Wrangler from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
