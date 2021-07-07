Top Sections
In Pics: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon road test review

11 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 02:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Ducati Scrambler Icon has been priced at 8.49 lakh.
  • The Scrambler Icon is one of the most affordable bikes in the Ducati's lineup.

1/11The new Scrambler Icon has been priced at 8.49 lakh, making it costlier than the Icon Dark trim.
2/11The Scrambler Icon completely flattens all the undulations on the regular roads and there is a cushion effect from the suspension that keeps the ride comfortable
<
3/11The digital LCD display might not be the biggest unit you've seen on a bike, but the screen remains fairly crisp and bright, irrespective of the lighting conditions.
<
4/11Mid-range is where all the fun lies, and the engine keeps churning tons on torque that never lets down, especially when you are in a mood to lift the front wheel up.
<
5/11Roads, or no roads, the 2021 Scrambler Icon scrambles with an attitude.
<
6/112021 Scrambler Icon gets a new X-shaped panel on the front headlamp.
<
7/11What sets the Scrambler Icon apart from the rest of the lineup is its unique Icon-specific handlebar, matching mudguards, and an aluminum muffler cover.
<
8/11Despite the nature of its budget, the Scrambler Icon still gets some nice riding aids, including a cornering ABS.
<
9/11Handling is light and nimble on the Ducati Scrambler Icon thanks to its low bodyweight and wide handlebar.
<
10/11Scrambler Icon comes out as one of the most accessible motorcycles in the company’s lineup.
<
11/11The new Ducati Scrambler Icon continues to remain a no-nonsense motorcycle that is going to reward you with a smile every time you swing your leg over it.
<