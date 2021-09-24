Top Sections
Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; a detailed look

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 08:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The all-new Ducati Monster has been launched at 10.99  (Ex-Showroom India).
  • The new Monster is available in three colour options: Ducati Red, Dark Stealth & Aviator Grey.
  • The new Monster sports a new engine; a Testastretta 11°, 937 cc L- twin, with Desmodromic distribution and BS 6 homologation.

1/5Ducati officially launched the 2021 Ducati Monster at 10.99 lakh and the Ducati Monster Plus at 11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/5Ducati claims that the new Monster is an all-new model, developed from scratch. 
3/5The new Ducati Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels.
4/5The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is managed via the handlebar controls and the bike now features a new 4.3" colour TFT dashboard featuring racing graphics inspired by the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter that shows the gear position as well.
5/5The latest Ducati Monster bikes claim to be the lightest and most compact while still promising to offer a whole lot of ride performance.
  • First Published Date : 24 Sep 2021, 08:02 PM IST