In Pics: 2021 BMW C 400 GT launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 04:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5BMW C 400 GT is the most expensive scooter to be launched in the Indian market ever. It comes at a starting price of ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/5The new C 400 GT premium midsize scooter by BMW will be available in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU). 3/5The company has already initiated bookings for the new scooter at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today. 4/5At the heart of the all-new BMW C 400 GT sits a newly developed 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine. This engine has been rated to develop a peak output of 34 hp (25 kW) and a maximum torque of 35 Nm. 5/5The new C 400 GT comes with a Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions.