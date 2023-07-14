In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the brand's first high-performance EV
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N puts out 640 bhp of max power in Boost mode.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 14 Jul 2023, 15:56 PM 1/10 Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its first high-performance all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 N. As the name suggests, it is based on the Ioniq 5 but gets a host of upgrades to make it performance oriented. There are mechanical as well as cosmetic updates. 2/10 Cosmetically, the Ioniq 5 N will be offered in Performance Blue Matte, Performance Blue, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ecotronic Gray , Atlas White Matte, Atlas White, Gravity Gold Matte and Soultronic Orange Pearl colour schemes. There will be only one interior colour scheme. It will be Black with Performance Blue accents. 3/10 Hyundai went a step ahead and changed the proportions of the Ioniq 5 N. It is 20 mm lower overall, 50 mm wider at the bottom to accommodate wider tires and 80 mm longer due to the more prominent diffuser. 4/10 On the sides, there are 21-inch alloy wheels that are newly designed. They are made up of forged aluminium. Hyundai is using Pirelli P-Zero tires for improved ride and handling and better grip in track performance. The tyres measure 275/35 R21. 5/10 Powering the Ioniq 5 N is a dual-motor setup which means that it is all-wheel drive. The front motor puts out 222 bhp whereas the rear one produces 377 bhp. The combined power output stands at 600 bhp whereas in boost mode, the power output is increased to 640 bhp. 6/10 The Ioniq 5 N has a top speed of 260 kph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds when the Boost Mode is engaged. The battery pack has a capacity of 84 kWh and it can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes while using a 350 kWh fast charger. As of now, Hyundai has not declared the driving range officially. 7/10 Braking duties on the Ioniq 5 N are performed by 400 mm discs in the front that are grabbed by 4-piston calipers and at the rear, there are 360 mm discs with single-piston calipers. Hyundai has not disclosed the weight of the Ioniq 5 N. 8/10 Just like the standard Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N is based on the E-GMP or Electrified-Global Modular Platform which is essentially an electric skateboard platform. The same platform is also used on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6. 9/10 For the N model, Hyundai has enhanced the steering response with a higher steering ratio and feedback. There is N Drift Optimizer that helps in maintaining the drift angle. 10/10 Hyundai also offers an e-LSD (electronic limited slip differential) at the rear axle that optimizes cornering performance and control and there are additional wheel sensors and upgraded dampers.
14 Jul 2023, 15:56 PM IST