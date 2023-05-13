Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Honda's e:Ny1 electric SUV with 412 km of driving range

Honda e.Ny1 has a range of 412 km and is powered by an electric motor that sits on the front axle. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 May 2023, 12:18 PM
1/10 Honda has unveiled its second electric vehicle in Europe. It is called e.Ny1.
2/10 Honda e.Ny1 is a B-segment electric SUV. It is based on Honda's newly-developed e:N Architecture F. 
3/10 It is a front-wheel drive platform and it focuses on a high rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics.

4/10 Honda says that they have cleverly packaged the electric drivetrain components to maximise the interior space.
5/10 The electric motor is capable of producing 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 310 Nm.
6/10 The battery pack sits under the floor and it has a WLTP claimed range of 412 km. It also supports DC fast charging so it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.
7/10 The design is quite clean with slim headlamps and tail lamps. The front overhang is quite short, the Honda badges are white as they denote that the vehicle is fully electric. 
8/10 At the rear, instead of using a badge, ‘Honda’ is spelt out on the tailgate in individual letters. 
9/10 The centre console is all-new and features a simple layout. There are multiple storage options and wireless charging as well. The infotainment system is a 15.1-inch touchscreen unit.
10/10 The driver also gets a digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel. 
