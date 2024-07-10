EVs to AMG: Mercedes-Benz plans to launch these five cars in India by this year
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM
Mercedes-Benz is committed to launch 12 new cars in India by the end of 2024. The German auto giant recently revealed some of the upcoming models it w
...
- Mercedes-Benz is committed to launch 12 new cars in India by the end of 2024. The German auto giant recently revealed some of the upcoming models it will launch in coming days.
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST