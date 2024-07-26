Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi Rains Create Havoc: Key Roads To Avoid

Delhi rains create havoc: Key roads to avoid

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM
  • Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining parts have thrown traffic movement into chaos due to waterlogging and stalled vehicles.
1/8 Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this. (HT Auto)
2/8 Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult. (HT Auto)
3/8 Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city. (HT Auto)

4/8 The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos. (HT Auto)
5/8 As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156.  (HT Auto)
6/8 Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square. (HT Auto)
7/8 Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles. (HT Auto)
8/8 Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place. (Visual courtesy ANI)
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi rains Monsoon Delhi Traffic Police Driving tips
