TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Delhi Rains Create Havoc: Key Roads To Avoid
Delhi rains create havoc: Key roads to avoid
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining parts have thrown traffic movement into chaos due to waterlogging and stalled vehicles.
1/8
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this.
(HT Auto)
2/8
Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult.
(HT Auto)
3/8
Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city.
(HT Auto)
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Tata Altroz CNG
1199 cc
CNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1998 cc
Multiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BMW X4
2998 cc
Petrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BMW X3 M40i
2998 cc
Petrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh
418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
1499 cc
Petrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/8
The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos.
(HT Auto)
5/8
As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156.
(HT Auto)
6/8
Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square.
(HT Auto)
7/8
Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles.
(HT Auto)
8/8
Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place.
(Visual courtesy ANI)
First Published Date:
26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
TAGS:
Delhi rains
Monsoon
Delhi Traffic Police
Driving tips
Similar Stories
Massive traffic jams in Delhi as heavy rains submerge cars and key roads
28 Jun 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Delhi chokes with traffic jams, waterlogged roads amid heavy rains
28 Jun 2024
AAP protest: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory on roads to avoid
26 Mar 2024
Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: Check roads to avoid in Delhi and Noida
22 Jul 2024
Delhi rains: City goes under as water-clogged roads drown cars and bikes alike
26 Jul 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS