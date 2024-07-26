HT Auto
Delhi rains create havoc: Key roads to avoid

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM
  • Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining parts have thrown traffic movement into chaos due to waterlogging and stalled vehicles.
Delhi rains
1/8
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this.
Delhi rains
2/8
Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult.
Delhi rains
3/8
Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city.

Delhi rains
4/8
The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos.
Delhi rains
5/8
As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156.  (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156. 
Delhi rains
6/8
Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square.
Delhi rains
7/8
Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles. (HT Auto)
Delhi rains
Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles.
Delhi rains
8/8
Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place. (Visual courtesy ANI)
Delhi rains
Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place.
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi rains Monsoon Delhi Traffic Police Driving tips

