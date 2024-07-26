Delhi rains create havoc: Key roads to avoid
- Heavy showers in Delhi and adjoining parts have thrown traffic movement into chaos due to waterlogging and stalled vehicles.
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this.
Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult.
Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city.
The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos.
As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156.
Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square.
Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles.
Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place.
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
