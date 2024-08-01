TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Delhi Rains Cause Traffic Chaos On Waterlogged Roads, Vehicles Damaged
Delhi rains cause traffic chaos on waterlogged roads, vehicles damaged
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
01 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Delhi witnessed massive rains since Wednesday evening that led to a nightmare for motorists in the National Capital Region.
1/6
A vehicle stuck in waterlogged road at NH 24 near Mayur Vihar Phase-2 after heavy rain lashed in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 31, Heavy rainfall unleashed chaos in the national capital, inundating large parts of the city and stranding commuters with long traffic jams at key places. The weather deprartment has issued a Red Alert for Delhi as it anticipates more rains on Thursday.
(Hindustan Times)
2/6
A car damaged under the debris of Happy School's boundary wall that collapsed due to heavy downpour in Daryaganj area in Delhi. Reports have emerged about several vehicles being damaged due to wall collapse and waterlogging from different parts of the national capital since the massive downpour on Wednesday evening.
(PTI)
3/6
A caved in portion of a road near Hauz Khas after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters venturing out on Thursday (August 1) to avoid roads that are waterlogged or have stretches that have been damaged.
(PTI)
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3
60 km/charge
₹55,900
Compare
View Offers
YObykes Yo Drift
60 km/charge
₹51,000
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 MT-09
889.0 cc
19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
124.0 cc
47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
TVS Apache RTR 180
177.4 cc
45 kmpl
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda CB350RS
348.0 cc
36.0 kmpl
₹ 1.90 - 2.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/6
Vehicle wade water logged at Pragati Maidan tunnel after heavy rain lashed New Delhi. There was chaos in the Pragati Maidan tunnel as well due to waterlogging. The ITO intersection, the Dhaula Kuan area and the road towards the airport witnessed traffic snarls due to inundation.
(Hindustan Times)
5/6
A bus and a car stuck in waterlogged road at NH 24 near Mayur Vihar Phase-2 on Wednesday. Multiple areas, including in Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Pragati Maidan, were marooned following the heavy downpour. The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging.
(Hindustan Times)
6/6
People wade through a waterlogged road on scooter at Karol Bagh metro station during heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. Amid heavy rainfall in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues from across Delhi from 6 pm till midnight. The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.
(PTI)
First Published Date:
01 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS:
traffic jam
Delhi rains
Delhi Traffic Police
Related Stories
{{#items}}
{{headline}}
{{date}}
{{/items}}
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS