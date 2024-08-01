Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi rains cause traffic chaos on waterlogged roads, vehicles damaged

01 Aug 2024
  • Delhi witnessed massive rains since Wednesday evening that led to a nightmare for motorists in the National Capital Region.
1/6 A vehicle stuck in waterlogged road at NH 24 near Mayur Vihar Phase-2 after heavy rain lashed in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 31, Heavy rainfall unleashed chaos in the national capital, inundating large parts of the city and stranding commuters with long traffic jams at key places. The weather deprartment has issued a Red Alert for Delhi as it anticipates more rains on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)
2/6 A car damaged under the debris of Happy School's boundary wall that collapsed due to heavy downpour in Daryaganj area in Delhi. Reports have emerged about several vehicles being damaged due to wall collapse and waterlogging from different parts of the national capital since the massive downpour on Wednesday evening. (PTI)
3/6 A caved in portion of a road near Hauz Khas after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters venturing out on Thursday (August 1) to avoid roads that are waterlogged or have stretches that have been damaged.  (PTI)

4/6 Vehicle wade water logged at Pragati Maidan tunnel after heavy rain lashed New Delhi. There was chaos in the Pragati Maidan tunnel as well due to waterlogging. The ITO intersection, the Dhaula Kuan area and the road towards the airport witnessed traffic snarls due to inundation. (Hindustan Times)
5/6 A bus and a car stuck in waterlogged road at NH 24 near Mayur Vihar Phase-2 on Wednesday. Multiple areas, including in Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Pragati Maidan, were marooned following the heavy downpour. The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging. (Hindustan Times)
6/6 People wade through a waterlogged road on scooter at Karol Bagh metro station during heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. Amid heavy rainfall in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues from across Delhi from 6 pm till midnight. The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas. (PTI)
