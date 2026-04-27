BMW F 450 GS Gallery: Design, Features and Variants Explained

1/10 The BMW F 450 GS is built to redefine everyday riding, turning routine journeys into something far more engaging. It brings together purpose, control, and a sense of freedom that encourages riders to keep going beyond the planned route. 2/10 The motorcycle uses ride-by-wire technology along with an anti-hopping clutch, ensuring smoother throttle response and better control under aggressive downshifting. This combination enhances rider confidence across conditions. 3/10 Braking duties are managed by a single front disc supported by ABS Pro, offering controlled stopping power. Dynamic Traction Control and engine brake control further contribute to a more composed riding experience. 4/10 Built on a practical chassis setup, the F 450 GS features cast aluminium wheels, a USD front fork, and a rear suspension with travel-dependent damping. This allows it to handle varied terrain while maintaining stability. 5/10 The bike comes equipped with a full LED lighting system, including a headlight, tail light, and daytime running light. These elements not only improve visibility but also add to the motorcycle’s modern design. 6/10 At its core sits a 2-cylinder, 420 cc engine producing 48 hp and 43 Nm, delivering a balance of performance and efficiency. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the setup is tuned for both urban commutes and extended rides. 7/10 A 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a multi-controller keeps all essential information within easy reach. Riders also benefit from a USB Type-C port for on-the-go charging. 8/10 Comfort and practicality are enhanced with features like heated grips, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and an on-board computer. The bike also uses a single key system for added convenience. 9/10 With riding modes such as Rain, Road, and Enduro, the F 450 GS adapts to different riding environments. These modes adjust throttle response and traction settings to suit changing conditions. 10/10 The motorcycle is available in multiple variants, including Exclusive and GS Trophy, each offering distinct styling and added equipment. From Cosmic Black to Racing Blue Metallic, each version brings its own visual identity.
First Published Date:
27 Apr 2026, 17:28 pm IST