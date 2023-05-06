Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Bajaj Avenger 220 modified into a bobber

Neev Motorcycles made several cosmetic changes to a Bajaj Avenger 220. There are some mechanical changes too.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 May 2023, 16:47 PM
1/10 Neev Motorcycles modified a Bajaj Avenger 220. The build is called ‘Atom’.
2/10 The shop build several custom parts for the build. At first glance, it is very difficult to recognize the motorcycle as an Avenger 220.
3/10 It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.

4/10 There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators.
5/10 There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.
6/10 The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. 
7/10 To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.
8/10 The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
9/10 Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. 
10/10 The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.
First Published Date: 06 May 2023, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Avenger 220
