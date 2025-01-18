Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki cars turn radical, showcased in concept form

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 19:15 PM
  • Maruti Suzuki cars like you have never seen them. From a Jimny ready for battle to Swift ready for racing, and more…
1/12 Maruti Suzuki India on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 followed up the e Vitara unveiling with a showcase of seven radical concept models, based on existing products including the Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire.. 
2/12 The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept is aimed at highlighting its off-roading capabilities.
3/12 The Jimny Conqueror Concept features visual changes over the original model, such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims.

4/12 It further gets enhanced body cladding all around the winch and storage box on the outside. The Jimny, a lifestyle vehicle, was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
5/12 The Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. It adds on racing decals on the body with a red exterior shade. 
6/12 Other key changes with the concept car includes a wider body with larger rear wheels and a rear wing. 
7/12 The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept features a military green exterior colour with dual roof rails. 
8/12 It is further treated with mountain decals on its side with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. 
9/12 The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept features a dual-tone exterior which is white at the front and black at the rear. 
10/12 The concept car receives turbo decals on its side with contrasting red, vertical stripes towards the rear on the second-row doors. 
11/12 The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept caters to those customers that prefer a more luxurious offering. 
12/12 This car gets an all-beige cabin that is adorned with hexagonal patterns on the upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced from 25.31 lakh, ex-showroom 
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 19:15 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Fronx Swift Invicto Dzire Jimny Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Auto Expo 2025
