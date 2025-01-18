TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Cars Turn Radical, Showcased In Concept Form
Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki cars turn radical, showcased in concept form
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Jan 2025, 19:15 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki cars like you have never seen them. From a Jimny ready for battle to Swift ready for racing, and more…
1/12
Maruti Suzuki India on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 followed up the e Vitara unveiling with a showcase of seven radical concept models, based on existing products including the Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire..
2/12
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept is aimed at highlighting its off-roading capabilities.
3/12
The Jimny Conqueror Concept features visual changes over the original model, such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
1987 cc
Multiple
₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc
Petrol
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
1197.0 cc
Multiple
₹ 7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/12
It further gets enhanced body cladding all around the winch and storage box on the outside. The Jimny, a lifestyle vehicle, was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
5/12
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. It adds on racing decals on the body with a red exterior shade.
6/12
Other key changes with the concept car includes a wider body with larger rear wheels and a rear wing.
7/12
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept features a military green exterior colour with dual roof rails.
8/12
It is further treated with mountain decals on its side with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.
9/12
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept features a dual-tone exterior which is white at the front and black at the rear.
10/12
The concept car receives turbo decals on its side with contrasting red, vertical stripes towards the rear on the second-row doors.
11/12
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept caters to those customers that prefer a more luxurious offering.
12/12
This car gets an all-beige cabin that is adorned with hexagonal patterns on the upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced from
₹
25.31 lakh, ex-showroom
First Published Date:
18 Jan 2025, 19:15 PM IST
TAGS:
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti
Fronx
Swift
Invicto
Dzire
Jimny
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Auto Expo 2025
